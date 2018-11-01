Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 10/31/18

The Dubs' season-long five-game homestand continues on Friday vs. Minnesota.



Friday, November 2

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY ON WARRIORS GROUND



The Warriors continue their homestand on Friday when they welcome the Timberwolves to Oracle Arena on LGBTQ Night. When the Warriors held LGBTQ Night last season, Head Coach Steve Kerr expressed his gratitude to the organization, saying “I’m proud to be part of an organization and live in a region and area that really embraces diversity. There has never been a more important time in our country to respect the person next to you regardless of race, creed, color or sexual preference and sexual identity.”

The game will mark the first of four head-to-head matchups this season between the Warriors and Timberwolves. Last season, the Dubs took two of three from Minnesota and overall have won 25 of their last 31 against the Timberwolves.

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Timberwolves have seen their fair share of drama this season with star player Jimmy Butler demanding a trade. Butler sat out the team’s last game to rest but is expected to travel with the club to Oakland for Friday’s matchup. When Butler plays – he has only missed two of the team’s eight games – he has been solid. He’s the team’s leading scorer and on Monday he went 6-for-7 on 3-pointers in a four-point win over the Lakers. Young center Karl-Anthony Towns remains a franchise centerpiece, and last year he torched the Warriors with 26 points and 13 boards per game. Minnesota ended a 13-season playoff drought last year, and there’s no questions they are eyeing for more improvement this season.