Warriors Win 6th Straight

Stephen Curry had 16 of his 37 points in the third quarter and the Warriors picked up their sixth straight victory with Wednesday’s 131-121 win over the Pelicans on Halloween at Oracle Arena.



powered by

Stephen Curry had 16 of his 37 points in the third quarter and the Warriors picked up their sixth straight victory with Wednesday’s 131-121 win over the Pelicans on Halloween at Oracle Arena.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP Points Points Curry - 37 Holiday - 28 Durant - 24 Mirotic - 26 Thompson - 18 Moore - 21



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 14 Mirotic / Davis - 12 Looney - 6 Randle - 10 Durant / McKinnie / Bell - 5 Moore - 4



Assists Assists Curry - 9 Holiday - 9 Green / Durant - 8 Davis - 7 Thompson - 4 Randle / Clark / Hill - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Draymond Green had 16 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for his first double-double of the season and Kevin Durant had 24 points and eight assists as the Dubs improved to 8-1 on the season.

A matchup of the two highest scoring teams in the league featured, well, uh, a lot of points. The teams combined for 80 points in the first quarter, with the Dubs opening with a 43-spot and later adding a 37-point quarter in the third. The Warriors shot 52.8 percent from the floor and connected on 16 of 32 from 3-point range. The Dubs made 47 shots in the game and had assists on 39 of them, the most helpers in any individual game this season.

Curry connected on seven of his 11 3-point attempts, marking his seventh game with at least 5-3pointers made. He hit on four of those threes in the third quarter as the Dubs padded their lead. Curry, who also had nine assists in the game, now has 55 made 3-pointers this season, 19 more than anyone else in the league.

The Dubs will look to keep the offensive rhythm on Friday when they continue their homestand against the Timberwolves.