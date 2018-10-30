Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 10/31/18

The Dubs open a season-long five-game homestand on Wednesday vs. New Orleans.



powered by



Wednesday, October 31

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS



WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. PelicansWednesday, October 317:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

SPOOKY SEASON ON WARRIORS GROUND

All fans attending Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans are encouraged to wear their costume as part of the team’s ‘Spook-Tacular’ celebration on Warriors Ground. Trick-or-treating will also be available before the game, as well as a haunted house. In addition to the Halloween festivities, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Kevin Durant bobblehead presented by Lucky California. VIEW FULL DETAILS

AND YES, THE WARRIORS ARE BACK HOME TOO

In addition to Halloween festivities, Wednesday will mark the Dubs’ return to Oracle Arena after going 3-0 on their most recent road trip. The tilt with New Orleans will open a season-long five-game homestand for the Dubs, who go into it riding a five-game winning streak. Last season, the Dubs took three out of four from the Pelicans in the regular season before beating them in five games in the second round of the playoffs. Full Recap

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Damian Jones

NOP: Jrue Holiday, E’Twaun Moore, Solomon Hill, Nikola Mirotic and Jahlil Okafor. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) is out. Team Notes

NOP: Anthony Davis (right elbow sprain), Darius Miller (right quadriceps contusion), Elfrid Payton (right ankle sprain) are TBD. Trevon Bluiett is on G League assignment. Team Notes

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson broke his teammate's record for most 3-pointers in a game, drilling 14 treys in the Dubs' 149-124 win in Chicago on Monday. Full Recap

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

After starting the season by winning four straight, the Pelicans have lost their last two. No coincidence that New Orleans is 4-0 with Anthony Davis in the lineup. A preseason candidate for MVP, Davis has missed the two games with a sprained right elbow. But even with Davis out, the Pelicans still have plenty of weapons. Perhaps no team in the league has more offensive power from interior players than New Orleans. Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle are the team’s leading scorers. In addition, guard Jrue Holiday has an All-Star honor under his belt and last season was an all-defense first team selection. E’Twaun Moore and Elfrid Payton offer further depth at the guard spots. Wednesday has all the makings of an exciting game on Warriors Ground, and even more so if Anthony Dais is able to suit up.