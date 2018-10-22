(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 10/22/18
The Dubs complete the back end of their first back-to-back of the season.
THAT BACK-TO-BACK LIFE
Coming off of Sunday’s defeat in Denver, the Warriors come home to take on the Suns on Monday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs have won their last 15 games against the Suns and haven’t lost a home game to Phoenix in nearly eight years. Last season, each of the Warriors’ four regular season victories over the Suns were decided by an average of 22 points per game, including a 46-point victory at Oracle Arena on Feb. 12.
GET THEM RINGS
On Tuesday, Warriors players, coaches and executives received their 2018 NBA Championship Rings. On Monday, it’s Dub Nation’s turn. All fans attending Monday’s game against the Suns will receive a championship replica ring, courtesy of BMW.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter but wound up falling just short in a 100-98 loss in Denver on Sunday evening. Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|2-1
|1-1
|PTS: 116.0 (9th)
|PTS: 106.0 (26th)
|REB: 50.5 (5th)
|REB: 42.0 (23rd)
|AST: 27.5 (3rd)
|AST: 27.5 (3rd)
PROJECTED STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Damian Jones
PHX: Isaiah Canaan, Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and DeAndre Ayton
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Shaun Livingston (left knee contusion) is TBD. DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) is out. Team Notes
PHX: Troy Daniels (concussion protocol) is out. Team Notes
SAME BUT DIFFERENT
The Warriors faced the Suns earlier this month in the preseason, losing 117-109 at Oracle Arena. The fact that Dubs lost that game carries very little significance, but Phoenix’s 3-point shooting can’t be ignored. The Suns went 7-for-10 on treys in the first quarter, and their best 3-point shooter, Devin Booker, didn’t even play. The Warriors were also down a few regulars in that game, as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all had the game off to rest.
TEAM LEADERS
|PTS: Curry (31.0)
|PTS: Booker (30.0)
|REB: Durant (9.1)
|REB: Ayton (9.0)
|AST: Curry (7.7)
|AST: Booker (7.0)
PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT
After winning fewer than 25 games in each of the last three seasons, the Suns have the look of an improving team. Guard Devin Booker, who edged Klay Thompson for the 2018 3-Point Contest win at All-Star Weekend, is one of the league’s top young superstars, and this year’s number one pick Deandre Ayton has all the makings of a great young big, posting 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his NBA debut before struggling with foul trouble in Saturday’s loss to Denver. Booker, Ayton and Josh Jackson are the talented trio that Phoenix will potentially look to build around for years to come, and this year the squad has some solid veterans around them in proven defensive and rebounding specialist Tyson Chandler, proven stretch four Ryan Anderson and 3-and-D wing Trevor Ariza.