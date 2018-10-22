Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 10/22/18

The Dubs complete the back end of their first back-to-back of the season.

powered by



Monday, October 22

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena FIND TICKETS

WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. SunsMonday, October 227:30 p.m.Oracle ArenaWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

THAT BACK-TO-BACK LIFE

Coming off of Sunday’s defeat in Denver, the Warriors come home to take on the Suns on Monday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs have won their last 15 games against the Suns and haven’t lost a home game to Phoenix in nearly eight years. Last season, each of the Warriors’ four regular season victories over the Suns were decided by an average of 22 points per game, including a 46-point victory at Oracle Arena on Feb. 12.

GET THEM RINGS

On Tuesday, Warriors players, coaches and executives received their 2018 NBA Championship Rings. On Monday, it’s Dub Nation’s turn. All fans attending Monday’s game against the Suns will receive a championship replica ring, courtesy of BMW.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter but wound up falling just short in a 100-98 loss in Denver on Sunday evening. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 2-1 1-1 4th in West 5th in West PTS: 116.0 (9th) PTS: 106.0 (26th) REB: 50.5 (5th) REB: 42.0 (23rd) AST: 27.5 (3rd) AST: 27.5 (3rd)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Damian Jones

PHX: Isaiah Canaan, Devin Booker, Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson and DeAndre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Shaun Livingston (left knee contusion) is TBD. DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab) is out. Team Notes

PHX: Troy Daniels (concussion protocol) is out. Team Notes

SAME BUT DIFFERENT

The Warriors faced the Suns earlier this month in the preseason, losing 117-109 at Oracle Arena. The fact that Dubs lost that game carries very little significance, but Phoenix’s 3-point shooting can’t be ignored. The Suns went 7-for-10 on treys in the first quarter, and their best 3-point shooter, Devin Booker, didn’t even play. The Warriors were also down a few regulars in that game, as Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala all had the game off to rest.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (31.0) PTS: Booker (30.0) REB: Durant (9.1) REB: Ayton (9.0) AST: Curry (7.7) AST: Booker (7.0)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

After winning fewer than 25 games in each of the last three seasons, the Suns have the look of an improving team. Guard Devin Booker, who edged Klay Thompson for the 2018 3-Point Contest win at All-Star Weekend, is one of the league’s top young superstars, and this year’s number one pick Deandre Ayton has all the makings of a great young big, posting 18 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his NBA debut before struggling with foul trouble in Saturday’s loss to Denver. Booker, Ayton and Josh Jackson are the talented trio that Phoenix will potentially look to build around for years to come, and this year the squad has some solid veterans around them in proven defensive and rebounding specialist Tyson Chandler, proven stretch four Ryan Anderson and 3-and-D wing Trevor Ariza.