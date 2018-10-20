Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 10/21/18

The Warriors travel to Colorado to take on the Nuggets on Sunday night.

Sunday, October 21

5:00 p.m.

Pepsi Center

Denver, CO

WATCH: NBCSBA

MAINTAIN THE ENERGY

Coming off a big win in Utah, the Warriors will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup as they head to the Mile High City for the first of 4 games with the Denver Nuggets this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Jonas Jerebko beat the buzzer against his former team to help the Warriors secure a one-point victory after a tough contest with the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Full Recap