Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 10/21/18

Posted: Oct 19, 2018
Warriors at Nuggets
Sunday, October 21
5:00 p.m.
Pepsi Center
Denver, CO
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

MAINTAIN THE ENERGY
Coming off a big win in Utah, the Warriors will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup as they head to the Mile High City for the first of 4 games with the Denver Nuggets this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT
Jonas Jerebko beat the buzzer against his former team to help the Warriors secure a one-point victory after a tough contest with the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Full Recap

