Jerebko Closes Out In Crunch Time

In their first road game of the 2018-19 campaign, Golden State traveled to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA Points Points Durant - 38 Ingles - 27 Curry - 31 Mitchell - 19 Green - 14 Crowder - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Green/Durant - 9 Gobert - 11 Jerebko - 6 Crowder - 7 Curry/Thompson/Jones - 4 Favors - 5



Assists Assists Curry - 8 Rubio - 10 Durant - 7 Ingles/Crowder - 4 Green - 6 Mitchell - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Big man Damian Jones got another start, going up against the reigning DPOY in Rudy Gobert. Right away, Jones brought the energy; throwing down an early dunk and swatting a few shots away. The Jazz, rather wisely, hounded Jones from the start, ensuring he would pick up a few quick fouls to make the Warriors re-think their offensive approach.

Jonas Jerebko entered the game against his former team at the five minute mark in the first quarter, and in his first 30 seconds on the floor he drained a three off a no-look, behind-the-head pass from Stephen Curry. Golden State picked up the pace to try and put a stop to Utah’s momentum, with Curry lobbing a full-court pass to Kevin for a huge slam, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide heading into the locker room.

The third quarter Dubs then came to life in all their glory. Damian Jones threw down a huge dunk coming out of halftime, Curry picked up two quick points on a steal, and it looked as though the game was about to shift in Golden State’s favor. That energy would stagger, but not for long. After a 15-2 run late in the third quarter, the Warriors seemed to settle back into their usual rhythm. Curry took a tough hit then turned around to light it all up, dropping 16 points.

Things heated up for both teams in the fourth, as they traded buckets throughout its entirety. Curry and Kevin Durant continued to show why they make an incredible team, keeping the Warriors in the game as the clock wound down.

With the game on the line, Jonas Jerebko tipped in a missed bucket from Durant at the buzzer to put the Warriors up by one point. In what was an absolutely electric moment for the former Utah Jazz forward, the entire Golden State squad was off the bench and rushing their teammate in pure excitement.

