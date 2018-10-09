Curry Scores 23 in Preseason Loss to Suns

The Warriors have had a great homecourt advantage in recent years, but apparently that doesn’t include preseason. The Dubs are 0-for-2 at Oracle Arena following their 117-109 loss to the Suns on Monday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Curry - 23 Ayton - 18 Durant - 12 Anderson - 18 4 Tied - 11 Ariza - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Jones - 8 Ayton - 7 Durant - 5 Anderson - 5 Bell - 4 Reed - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 5 Harrison - 5 Jones - 5 Jackson - 5 Curry - 4 Canaan - 5 More Stats | Highlights

A day after knocking down a backwards shot from halfcourt at the team’s Open Practice, Stephen Curry showed some more conventional range early, knocking down each of his two 3-point attempts in the opening quarter. Curry’s deep game opened up driving lanes, and he had 11 of his team-high 23 points in the opening quarter on 4-for-5 shooting.

The only problem was the Suns were hotter. Phoenix shot 7-of-10 on 3-pointers during a 40-point first quarter. After surging ahead in the first quarter, the Suns never trailed. And when Golden State threatened a comeback at the end of the first half, Phoenix opened the game up with a technical-and-Steve- Kerr ejection fueled 10-0 spurt to start the third period.

The Dubs got a look at 2018 number one draft pick Deandre Ayton in the defeat, and the rookie turned in an impressive performance with a team-high 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting, seven rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes.

Curry’s 23 led six Dubs in double-figures, as Kevin Durant had 12 points and Damian Jones and Kevon Looney each had 11 points in starting assignments, while Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala each had the game off to rest.