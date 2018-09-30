Dubs Lose to Timberwolves in Preseason Opener

For a basketball game in September, there was certainly no lack of drama in the Dubs’ preseason opener on Saturday night. But in the end, the Dubs fell just short in the 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves at Oracle Arena.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN Points Points Curry - 21 Teague - 17 Thompson - 17 Rose - 16 Durant - 16 Tolliver - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Bell - 7 Dieng - 8 Green / Ulis - 4 Bates-Diop - 6 Durant / Jones - 4 Towns - 6



Assists Assists Green - 8 Jones - 4 Cook - 5 Teague - 3 Curry - 4 Gibson - 2 More Stats | Highlights

A tie game with two and a half minutes left, the five Dubs reserves that closed the game – none of whom were on the roster at the end of last season – were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Although the Dubs struggled at the end, they didn’t at the start. The Warriors were lights out early, particularly from 3-point range. Stephen Curry knocked down four treys in the opening period and the Dubs were 9-for-18 from distance at the break. Curry led the way with a game-high 21 points, while Klay Thompson put in 17 and Kevin Durant added 16 points on his 30th birthday.

The Warriors had 24 assists on 28 made baskets while shooting 56 percent from the floor in the first half. Draymond Green led the Dubs with eight dimes, but he, along with all of the Warriors starters, played no more than 20 minutes.

Jordan Bell showed great activity off the bench with 10 points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes, and Marcus Derrickson, a Dubs Summer League standout that earned a training camp invite, kept the Dubs in it late with 10 points of his own. Rookie Jacob Evans made his NBA debut in the third quarter and finished with four points, including a game-tying midrange jumper in the closing minutes.

Up next for the Dubs is a trip to Seattle to take on the Kings on Friday, and after that the Dubs will return to Oracle Arena for a preseason matchup with the Suns on Monday, October 8.