Warriors Drop Summer League Finale to Kings

Golden State’s 2018 Summer League experience came to a close with a 69-67 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Kendrick Nunn led the Warriors with 14 points, in addition to five rebounds and four steals. Marcus Derrickson added 13 points and seven boards, while Josh Magette contributed seven points and six assists.

The Dubs got off to a slow start, but soon found their footing and took a 40-32 lead into halftime. They stayed in front until midway through the fourth quarter, when Sacramento surged to regain an advantage. Golden State had a chance for a potential game-tying score at the end of regulation, but Nunn was unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer sounded.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Nunn (14)

REB: Derrickson (7)

AST: Magette (6) SAC

PTS: Brown (17)

REB: Auguste (11)

AST: Foster (5) Box Score | Highlights

With the defeat, Golden State concludes Summer League play with a 4-4 record.