Warriors Beaten by Mavericks in Las Vegas

The Warriors proved unable to overcome their slow start and ultimately fell 91-71 to the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Monday. Kendrick Nunn and Josh Magette led Golden State with 10 points apiece, while Gian Clavell added six points and four rebounds.

Playing without Damian Jones and Jordan Bell, who both missed the game due to injury, the shorthanded Dubs lacked the firepower necessary to beat a feisty Mavericks squad. Dallas scored the first nine points of the contest, and stayed in front for the duration of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Nunn/Magette (10)

REB: Omot (6)

AST: Derrickson/Magette (3) DAL

PTS: Greene (16)

REB: Spalding (9)

AST: Brunson (8) Box Score | Highlights

With the defeat, Golden State concludes the preliminary portion of the Las Vegas Summer League with a record of 1-2. They now advance to the tournament round, which begins on Wednesday. Their seed and first round opponent have yet to be determined.