Warriors Fall to Rockets in Summer League

The Warriors led for the vast majority of the game, but ultimately came out on the wrong end of an 87-81 Summer League defeat to the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas on Sunday evening. Marcus Derrickson led Golden State with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Omari Johnson added 10 points and five boards.

OK Marcus !! pic.twitter.com/WBJmAxgMh2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 9, 2018

After Houston opened the game with a three-pointer, Golden State responded with a 13-2 run, and would remain in front until the final frame. The Warriors held a 15-point lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Summer Dubs stumbled down the backstretch, as Houston mounted a late comeback.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Derrickson (23)

REB: Derrickson (7)

AST: 2 Tied (2) HOU

PTS: Hunter (24)

REB: Hartenstein (7)

AST: House (5) Box Score | Highlights

The loss is Golden State’s first defeat of Summer League, and drops the Warriors to 1-1 in the preliminary round of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The Dubs will attempt to bounce back when they take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 4:30 p.m.