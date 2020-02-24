Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 2/25/20

The Warriors continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday with a showdown against Northern California rival Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.

Tuesday, February 25

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA

NOR-CAL SHOWDOWN ON WARRIORS GROUND

After a loss on Sunday evening, the Warriors head into their third game of the four-game homestand when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The Dubs are currently 0-2 in the season series against the Northern California rival, and this is the last time the Dubs host the Kings at Chase Center this season.

Tuesday’s game is also African American Heritage Night, a celebration filled with cultural performances. There will be a commemorative African American Heritage Night tee that is only available with the purchase of a special event voucher. Learn more details.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs were unable to hold back a late barrage by the New Orleans Pelicans as a tie game headed into the fourth quarter resulted in a 115-101 loss for the Warriors. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 12-45 23-33 15th in West 12th in West PTS: 106.2 (27th) PTS: 108.4 (23rd) REB: 43.1 (23rd) REB: 42.2 (29th) AST: 25.3 (12th) AST: 23.2 (21st)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Damion Lee, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica and Harry Giles III INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

SAC: TBD. Team Notes

“A FUN GUY TO COACH”

“He understands the flow, spacing and timing. He is constantly moving, making the right cut, the right read and just never stops. He plays with a lot of good energy. He’s a fun guy to coach,” (Warriors) Head Coach Steve Kerr shared on Juan Toscano-Anderson, who on Sunday recorded career-highs in points 16, rebounds (8) and blocks (2) in 28 minutes of play. Demonstrating sound shot selection, the 6-6 forward is shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three-point range and tallied double figures in each of the last two games. Toscano-Anderson continues to grow his game and find his role in the Warriors’ ecosystem, recently sharing, “I just learn every day from these guys. I’m learning from greats. I’ve got a great coach, great teammates, so I’m just here and I’m soaking up a lot of knowledge from these guys.”

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (20.3) PTS: Hield (20.2) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Holmes (8.5) AST: Curry (6.5) AST: Fox (6.9)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

Tuesday’s game marks another visit from a team trying to crash the playoff party in the Western Conference. Despite ranking among the bottom third of the NBA in team statistical categories including points per game, opponents points per game, offensive and defensive ratings, the Kings have been on a roll as of late. The team has gone 5-2 in their last seven games including wins against the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers. Six Sacramento players average at least one three-pointer made per game, and eight score in double-digits. Buddy Hield leads the team in both categories (3.8 treys made, 20.2 points) and is fresh off of winning the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend 2020. Sacramento has momentum on their side, and the trade deadline acquisitions of Alex Len and Jabari Parker only add more weapons to a squad that is trying to end a 13-year postseason drought.