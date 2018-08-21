The team loves Dub Nation, and Dub Nation always shows love for the team; however, right now we’re turning our attention to our cutest, furriest fans. National Dog Day is Sunday, August 26, so we’ve rounded up all the good dogs of Dub Nation to share with you.

Black & white spotted + blue & gold blooded. Would pet during games.

Small but mighty, and the fluffiest member of Dub Nation.

This little pup is locked in and deserves all of the treats.

This squishy little face knows what’s up.

Now introducing hoodie Rusty, the Golden (State) Doodle.

Raise your paw if you love the Warriors!

Berna is definitely a lock down defender. Would give a roster spot if dogs were allowed.

10/10 would want to watch all games with this very good boy.

The little jersey! 10 Paws up.

You’re right Sushi, Warriors fans are definitely cool! Dub Nation will be stopping by for pictures.

The pose. The jersey. The LOOK! A natural #DubNation dog.

Don't worry Poki, we're still celebrating too.

If we had tails, we would be wagging them too.

Agreed. A VERY good girl.

Nothing but smiles for the dogs of #DubNation

War-war-warriors!!#dubnation A post shared by T H E O (@theodadoodle) on Apr 24, 2018 at 10:13pm PDT

#DubNation aren't the only ones with fur supporters, the squad also has some barky supporters back home.

ROOKIE & REZA CURRY

What's good "Rook"! A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

KOBA & PRINCE BELL

What's on your mind? A post shared by Prince & Koba (@princeandkoba) on Jan 29, 2018 at 9:58pm PST

My Lil man Koba A post shared by Jordan Cornelius Trennie Bell (@1jordanbell) on Jul 29, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

QUAVO & NOBU CURRY-LEE

A post shared by Quavo & Nobu Curry-Lee (@quavo_nobugram) on May 24, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

ROCCO THOMPSON