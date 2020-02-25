Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee Hit the Tarmac with United Airlines

Could you ever imagine Golden State Warriors players taking over the duties of United Airline employees?

Well... Warriors’ forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Damion Lee did just that on Wednesday afternoon at San Francisco International Airport. In partnership with United Airlines, Wiggins and Lee assisted passengers with boarding flights, issued boarding passes, made announcements on the P.A. system and helped planes push back for departure.

“Today was a great time, it was interesting to learn more about planes and help push them back on the tarmac. It’s a whole process behind it that I was able to experience. Today was all love, it’s a good way to meet people and interact with fans and let them know my personality and how excited I am to be here.” – Andrew Wiggins

“I chose to drive because I felt that I might’ve been able to fly the plane, but they told me I’m not qualified for that. They told me I probably have to go to school for a while or so, I have to accept those wishes.” – Damion Lee