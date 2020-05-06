Peaceful Warriors Summit at Gault Elementary - 3/2/20

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Adobe, hosted a Peaceful Warriors Summit at Gault Elementary in Santa Cruz. The Peaceful Warriors Summit presented by Adobe focusessed on educating youth on the causes, impact and solutions around violence and bullying. The Peaceful Warriors Summit provided a platform by using visual arts and basketball as tools to help address and change the culture at Gault Elementary.

Santa Cruz Warriors players Isiah Reese and Eric Taylor joined over one hundred 3rd and 4th grade students in a basketball clinic and a variety of art exercises including digital painting with BRIDGEGOOD, painting a mural with local muralist Taylor Reinhold, recording a public service announcement with Warriors Studio to help build a more inclusive community at their school.