Warriors Hold First Open Practice at Chase Center

It was a night of hoops, singing and fun as the Warriors held their first-ever Open Practice at Chase Center on Monday evening. The event gave fans an up close and personal look at the Dubs in action and included no shortage of fan participation. The Warriors Open Practice, presented by Chase, was a sold-out event; with all proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.

The evening began with a team introduction followed by an array of dribbling drills, shooting sets and passing sequences. With direction from Head Coach Steve Kerr, veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green selected fans in crowd to join in on the fun.

After warming up, the main event took place: rookie performances. Fans watched in awe as Warriors rooks took the Chase Center mic to show off their vocals.

For the first act of the night, Draymond Green furthered his collegiate rivalry with Jordan Poole by making the rookie sing an adversarial hymn, the Michigan State Fight Song. Though Poole did not seem overjoyed with the song choice, it was all in good fun as the fellow teammates embraced one another in a friendly hug.

Eric Paschall was also a good sport about the rookie shenanigans, putting on a stellar performance that had the whole team singing along with him.

Eric shut it DOWN pic.twitter.com/awc18TNvUx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 8, 2019

Alen Smailagić epitomized his nickname, Smiley, making the entire arena smile with a special performance, sang in his native language.

The rookie performances concluded with Oakland native Juan Toscano–Anderson, who sang an iconic Bay Area anthem: Thizzle Dance. Soon after he took the mic, he was joined by a group of fans who couldn’t help but dance to the classic track.

Juan Toscano-Anderson is



FOR

THE

BAY pic.twitter.com/yZ1GviYbpT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 8, 2019

The evening was capped off with a Q+A led by Tim Roye featuring Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, who spoke on the team's anticipated upcoming season.

It was a great night as Dub Nation came out to support the squad -- and their many talents -- at their first Open Practice at Chase Center.