Warriors Put on a Show at Open Practice

The Warriors held their annual Open Practice at Oracle Arena on Sunday afternoon, in what proved to be a great time had by all. Golden State got in a solid workout, with a big help from the thousands of fans in attendance.

Prior to the start of the practice, Jordan Bell assisted some younger fans with their free throw shooting.

Jordan with the assist pic.twitter.com/q8BVYNW9m1 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2018

Then, once the actual practice began, the Warriors went through some basic fundamentals before including some younger fans in some shooting contests. Next up, it was the adults’ turn, as several fans joined in on the Dubs’ halfcourt shot competition. DeMarcus Cousins, Jonas Jerebko and Jordan Bell were the only ones to make one, however.

The practice portion of the event then concluded with a fan-friendly shooting contest, pitting three separate player-fan pairings against each other in a timed competition. Kevin Durant and his teammate ultimately won the event, defeating Stephen Curry’s and Klay Thompson’s teams.

Then, last, but certainly not least, the highlight of the event: the rookie talent show/singing competition.

Kendrick Nunn got things started off. Then it was Marcus Derrickson’s turn to pump up the crowd with a rendition of Kurtis Blow’s “Basketball”.

“Basketball is my favorite sport, I like the way they dribble up & down the court.”



Marcus turning the court into a concert pic.twitter.com/4E65MKL3Zj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2018

Next up, Jacob Evans got the crowd’s hands in the air with Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”.

Rookie shut it DOWN pic.twitter.com/zo7QbqoMyU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2018

Jordan Bell (who, in the words of Curry, “got off easy last year”) was the next one to go, and serenaded the crowd with Chris Brown’s “Yo, Excuse Me Miss”.

Then, it was the coaching staff’s turn. Warriors Basketball Operations Assistant Jacob Rubin started it off with Drake’s “Controlla”.

Nick Kerr then did his best to make his father proud and kept it all Oakland, going with Too Short’s “Blow the Whistle”.

“This one’s for the Bay.”



We you, Nick Kerr!! pic.twitter.com/wJYqFY2jlC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 7, 2018

Assistant Manager of Basketball Operations David Fatoki followed that up with Drake’s “Hotline Bling”. And finally, Performance Coach Carl Bergstrom closed out the performance with Usher’s “Nice and Slow”.