A Dub for a Decade

Stephen Curry is entering his 10th season with the Warriors, and Monday's giveaway celebrate the first nine.

This might be hard for some of you to believe: this upcoming season will mark Stephen Curry's 10th in a Warriors uniform.

Of course, Curry has spent his entire career up to this point in Golden State, and what a nine years it has been. After the first few were filled with equal parts flashes of brilliance and frustrating injuries, the last several have been littered with awards, accomplishments and milestones, the likes of which have set him apart from almost every other player in the Association.

There are plenty of accolades to choose from, but here's a general overview:

In each of the last five seasons, Curry has been named both an NBA All-Star and to one of the All-NBA teams. Over that same span, he's won three NBA championships, been named the league's Most Valuable Player twice, and become just the seventh player in NBA history to post a 50/40/90 season.

He's made a minimum of 212 three-pointers in each of the last six seasons, making him the first player in league history to eclipse 200 made threes at least six times. Just as impressive as the volume is the efficiency; he's shot 43.5 percent from deep over those last six seasons, and is a 43.6 percent three-point shooter for his decorated career.

For reference, only two other NBA players have shot a better cumulative three-point percentage over the last six seasons, and they've combined to make 149 fewer threes than Curry on 437 fewer attempts. Simply put, he's the best shooter on the planet, and the GM's around the league tend to agree. They're pretty high on his backcourt mate, too.

They say the best ability is availability, and with the exception of some unfortunate injury luck last year, Curry has been remarkably durable since returning from ankle surgery following his third season in the league; from 2012-13 through 2016-17, Curry played in 394 of 410 possible regular season games. Of course, between a sprained ankle and an MCL, Curry only played in 55 regular season games last year, and missed the entirety of Golden State's first round series victory over the Spurs. However, based on his comments at Media Day, Curry seems to think those injuries are behind him:

"It's probably one of the best summers I've had in terms of my prep work going into a year," said Curry, "so I'm excited about what that'll mean on the court."

NBA fans already got their first glimpse of a rejuvenated Curry when he scored a team-high 21 points on 11 shots in 19 minutes in Golden State's preseason opener, including an incendiary first quarter in which he converted four three-pointers. The Oracle Arena crowd will get one additional opportunity to see the two-time MVP in preseason action when the Dubs host the Phoenix Suns on Monday, October 8, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Stephen Curry bobblehead.

The bobblehead features Curry in his outfit from the 2018 Championship parade, alongside each of the three Larry O'Brien trophies he's played a major role in capturing. As much as Curry has accomplished in his first nine seasons in the NBA, you can bet he's not satisfied with three.

For more information regarding upcoming bobblehead giveaways, click here.