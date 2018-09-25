Ready To Begin

The Warriors open preseason play on Saturday, and there's a special giveaway for those in attendance.

Now that Media Day has come and gone, the real fun is about to start.

Today marked the first day of Warriors Training Camp, Fueled by Gatorade, which lasts through Friday. The Dubs will ramp up their activity before entering preseason play, which begins on Saturday night at Oracle Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As if the Warriors returning to the court wasn’t enough to get you excited, there will be a special treat for those in attendance at Saturday’s game in the form of a Draymond Green bobblehead. Just as Green sets the tone for his team, his bobblehead will set the tone for an exciting season ahead, filled with numerous giveaway opportunities for the best fans in the NBA.

And speaking of the season ahead, it wasn’t that long ago that Green was a wide-eyed rookie entering his first professional training camp. Plenty has happened since, obviously, and both he and the Warriors are clearly better for it. A three-time NBA Champion, three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, Green has presided over the franchise’s ascendance to perennial contender, as Golden State has made the postseason in each of his first six seasons in the NBA, and reached the Finals in each of the last four.

For a guy that was passed over by every team in the league, Green has had quite the career for the 35th overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft. Still, he’s not resting on his laurels, nor will he allow his teammates to.

“None of us are ready for this run to come to an end,” said Green at Media Day. “So we've got to continue to approach it like we've got zero [championships]. And that's cliché and impossible to do, but you want to try to get as close to that as you possibly can. And that's my mindset always entering the season.”

Green is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. In addition to leading Golden State in both rebounding and assists, Green was one of only four players in the league to average at least seven rebounds and seven dimes per game, along with Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons and LeBron James. Of those four, however, Green was the only one to average at least one block per contest.

With four more total triple doubles last year, Green enters the new season as the franchise’s all-time leader in both regular season (22) and playoff (4) triple-doubles, and the Dubs have never lost a regular season game in which he’s recorded one. Additionally, with per-game averages of 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists against the Pelicans in the Western Conference Semifinals, Green became the first player in franchise history to average a triple-double in a playoff series.

While one of the better all-around players in the NBA, Green’s calling card, of course, remains his defense. He was one of four players in the league to average at least 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game during the regular season, and improved on those numbers even further in the playoffs. His defensive efforts proved good enough to garner 2017-18 NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors, marking the fourth consecutive year Green has been named to one of the All-Defensive Teams. In Warriors history, only Nate Thurmond (five) has more career All-Defensive selections than Green.

Could Green pull even with Thurmond this year? Based on his career up to this point, you’d have to figure he has a decent shot. With training camp in full swing and the Dubs’ first preseason game now less than a week away, it won’t be much longer until Green begins that pursuit.