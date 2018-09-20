An Assist for the Carolinas

Stephen Curry just got back from quite the international trip, but unfortunately, he returned to the U.S. to find his home state of North Carolina ravaged by the effects of Hurricane Florence, which recently stormed through the surrounding areas. With hundreds of thousands of residents displaced and/or suffering severe property damage due to intense flooding, Curry and a couple other famous natives of the Carolinas have snapped into action to aid in the recovery efforts.

Curry, the Houston Rockets’ Chris Paul and the Washington Wizards’ John Wall have teamed up to raise money for the relief efforts through Assist for Hurricane Florence. The three decorated NBA point guards are raising money for the Carolina community through the Edward Charles Foundation, with a goal of $500,000 in aid.

Please join myself, @CP3 and @JohnWall supporting our home state of North Carolina and the surrounding area in #HurricaneFlorence recovery efforts! A lot of work to do and any amount helps those in the area get back on their feet quickly. https://t.co/RRdmxWFiJu — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 20, 2018

Donations to Assist for Hurricane Florence will be used to support relief efforts throughout the Carolinas by providing assistance to organizations on the ground impacting the community.

To donate to Assist for Hurricane Florence, visit https://ecf.networkforgood.com/projects/50611-assist-for-hurricane-florence.