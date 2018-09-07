Welts, Nash Join the Hall

It's a momentous day for the Golden State Warriors franchise, as not one, but two accomplished members of the organization will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Warriors President & Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts and Player Development Consultant Steve Nash have been elected as part of the 13-member Class of 2018.

Welts, currently in his seventh season with the Warriors, owns over 40 years of NBA experience, including nine years as president of the Phoenix Suns, a 17-year stint (1982-1999) at the NBA league office in New York, and 10 years with the Seattle SuperSonics.

"People like me really don't get elected to the Hall-of-Fame, and I think I've woken up every morning since hearing the news trying to process that," said Welts on Thursday. "So incredibly special to me to be in this class…to be with these guys makes it that much more special."

Welts' role in the league office culminated with his eventual ascension to the league's third-in-command as the executive vice president, chief marketing officer and president of NBA Properties. In addition to his overall contributions to the revitalization of the league's image and popularity, his notable accomplishments at the NBA include the creation of NBA All-Star Weekend in 1984 as well as the marketing program for USA Basketball for the 1992 Olympic "Dream Team." Along with Val Ackerman, Welts was named "Marketer of the Year" by Brandweek in 1998 for his role in launching the WNBA.

Nash, now in his third season as a player development consultant for the Warriors, enjoyed a 19-year NBA playing career with the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. An eight-time NBA All-Star, he won back-to-back MVP awards while with the Suns in 2004-05 and 2005-06, becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to win the award in consecutive seasons. The 6'3" point guard was a six-time All-NBA performer, garnering First Team recognition three times (2005, 2006, 2007), Second Team once (2008) and Third Team twice (2002, 2003). For his career, Nash averaged 14.3 points, 8.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 31.3 minutes per contest in 1,217 regular-season games. He also appeared in 120 playoff games, averaging 17.3 points and 8.8 assists.

"This is incredible, obviously, to be here with this group," said Nash on Thursday. "This is a dream team for me, so to be a part of it is an incredible honor."

The Class of 2018 also includes Ray Allen, Maurice Cheeks, Lefty Driesell, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Dino Radja, Charlie Scott, Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, Rod Thorn and Ora Mae Washington. See below for the latest from the 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies:

Rick Welts:

Developed the marketing campaign for the ‘92 Dream Team

Current President and COO of the @warriors

‘98 was named Brandweek’s Marketer of the Year for his work on the launch of the @wnba

#18HoopClass Enshrinee



Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JI46tOlAyq — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) August 30, 2018