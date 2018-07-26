Warriors Representing at USA Basketball Minicamp

The Warriors are well represented at the ongoing USA basketball Men's National Team Minicamp in Las Vegas.

The Warriors are enjoying their second consecutive championship offseason, but that means different things for different players. Some are taking in some well-deserved vacation time, while others continue to hone their craft on the court. For a select few, that latter process continues this week at the USA basketball Men’s National Team Minicamp.

The minicamp features a series of practices on July 26 and 27 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center, and the Warriors are well represented. Five of the 35 players on the 2018-20 USA National Team roster (Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and newly-signed DeMarcus Cousins) play for Golden State, but of those five, only Durant is participating in this week’s minicamp. Cousins is also there, while he continues his injury rehabilitation. Additionally, Warriors’ Coach Mike Brown is there as a member of the Team USA coaching staff led by San Antonio Spurs’ Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Being named to the National Team roster is both a significant honor and accomplishment, and it is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams – should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo – will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team. Cousins, Durant, Green and Thompson all won gold medals with the 2016 Rio Olympic team; Curry missed that competition, but previously won gold alongside Cousins and Thompson with Team USA at the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup and 2020 Olympics are still obviously a ways off, but the process begins now for what will undoubtedly be the most competitive and talented roster in the world.