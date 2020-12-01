Young Wolves Get The Vets They Need In Davis, Rubio

The importance of experience in the NBA can’t be overstated.

Ed Davis and Ricky Rubio, two of the newest members of the Minnesota Timberwolves, bring the experience of 19 NBA seasons and 1,231 regular-season games between them to their new squad. For reference, the eight other players not named Karl-Anthony Towns or D’Angelo Russell on the Wolves’ current roster have combined to play a total of 861 games of NBA experience.

With one of the youngest rosters in the NBA and an average age of just over 23 years old, Davis and Rubio’s veteran leadership will be imperative in developing a Timberwolves side hungry to compete in the Western Conference.

“The addition of both Ed and Ricky were really important to us,” President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas told media on Tuesday morning. “As we build out this program – last year we were one of the youngest teams in the NBA – I’m a big fan of having good vets, but I want good vets that can play. Both of these guys are guys that can contribute on the floor and off the court, on both ends of the floor for us.

A 6-9 big, Davis brings no-nonsense defense and rebounding while complementing the Wolves’ backcourt as a pick-and-roll finisher. The 10-year veteran has been heralded for being a locker room favorite at each of the six stops in his career, most notably his role in playoff runs with the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets.

“When we traded for Ed, I don’t know if I’ve ever gotten more text messages or phone calls from respected people in the NBA on the type of -- not just player he is – but what type of teammate he is,” Head Coach Ryan Saunders said via Zoom call.

Minnesota fans know what Rubio brings to the Wolves following his six seasons dazzling the crowd at Target Center with his playmaking. Returning to the Twin Cities after a trade in 2017 sent him to Utah, Rubio rejoins the Wolves as a more complete, more mature player ready to mentor the Wolves arsenal of young backcourt scoring talent in Russell, Malik Beasley, and 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards.

“My game really fits with a scoring guard right next to me,” Rubio told media. “I can try to find the great play, great system to fit in their game too. Something I feel I’m comfortable doing, I feel like I can pick their brain or work a lot to get their spots and try to get them easy buckets. Sometimes when you have a scoring guard right next to you and he’s having a tough night, you just have to give him a couple easy buckets and he will get it going.”

The Timberwolves begin Training Camp later this week as players and staff enter COVID-19 protocols. Minnesota tips off preseason on December 12 versus the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center.