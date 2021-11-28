Wolves Win 2OT Thriller In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) D'Angelo Russell scored 35 points and had a decisive steal and assist in the final seconds of the second overtime in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 121-120 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the lineup after missing nine games because of COVID-19 protocols. Philadelphia lost seven of those games without the four-time All-Star and has now dropped eight of 10.

Russell also made a go-ahead 3 late in the first overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds but didn't play in the extra sessions after fouling out, and Anthony Edwards had 19 points. Minnesota has won six of seven.

Embiid scored all seven of Philadelphia's points in the second overtime, and his 12-foot baseline jumper put them up 120-117 with 1:58 to play. Naz Reid's layup pulled Minnesota within a point with 30.8 seconds left.

Then, Russell stole Tyrese Maxey's pass that was intended for Embiid before assisting on Taurean Prince's driving layup that put the Timberwolves up a point.

Philadelphia had one last chance to win it, but Edwards blocked Embiid's 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Reid finished with 15 points.

Tobias Harris returned from a two-game absence due to a hip injury to add 17 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia.