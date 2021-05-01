Wolves’ Vision Coming To Fruition

Eight games remain in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2020-21 campaign, but each of them is as important to next season as they are to the present.

Clicking on all cylinders en route to a four-game winning streak, including a stretch of winning five out of their last six contests, Wolves’ star center Karl-Anthony Towns can see the impact this final stretch can have on the future.

“I think you’re seeing that we’re putting, actually, brick-by-brick together and building something special,” said Towns following Thursday’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

When Towns and D’Angelo Russell are healthy, the Timberwolves are 10-6 this season. Since the All-Star Break, Minnesota is 13-15.

With Head Coach Chris Finch at the helm, the Wolves were expected to be an offensive juggernaut, but it’s the team’s performance on both ends of the court that has sparked the Wolves’ recent winning ways. The Wolves have held each of their previous four opponents under 115 points – a feat the team has achieved during a four-game stretch only one other time this season, prior to Finch’s arrival.

Offensively, on any given night, opponents are tasked with stopping the Wolves’ three-headed scoring punch of Towns, Russell, and Rookie of the Year favorite Anthony Edwards – a difficult task for 48 minutes. The team’s recent play has been without three-point marksman Malik Beasley, who could return prior to season’s end, and provide the Wolves with one of the Association’s most talented offenses.

Though the Timberwolves have been eliminated from playoff contention, these final eight games of the 2020-21 season are integral to the team’s success, both now and in the future.

“We got something special,” said Edwards. “We gonna change it around really, really fast.”