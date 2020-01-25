Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Thunder



The Game

The Wolves fell short against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, but they have another chance to get back to the win column on Saturday when they host another Western Conference opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Saturday’s matchup will be the Wolves’ third against the Thunder this season. OKC enters Saturday’s game with a 2-0 series advantage over the Wolves, but Minnesota will have Saturday and March 13 to even things out.

The Wolves are looking for their 16th win of the season and are currently sitting in 14th place in the West. OKC is on a four-game winning streak and 27-19 on the season, which is good for seventh place in the West.

This will be the first time this season the Wolves face the Thunder with both Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins missed the Wolves’ overtime loss to the Thunder on Dec. 6 due to personal reasons, and Towns missed the Wolves’ most recent game against the Thunder on Jan. 13 while recovering from his knee injury.

What: Wolves vs. Thunder

When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 25

Where: Target Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Tickets



Wiggins Adds A Career Achievement

Wiggins became the ninth player in NBA history to record 8,500 career points, 1,800 rebounds, 1,000 assists and 500 3-pointers before 25th birthday after recording his first of three assists against the Rockets on Friday. He joins the company of Tracy McGrady, Gilbert Arenas, Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Bradley Beal and Antoine Walker.

This achievement serves as another reminder that Wiggins is a young player who still has time to tap into his full potential on a consistent basis. Wiggins did so on Saturday night when he recorded 28 points on 57.9% shooting from the field and 42.9% shooting from 3-point range and added five rebounds, three assists and one steal to his stat line.



Nonstop Improvements

The Josh Okogie we all know and love is back to his nonstop ways.

At the beginning of the season, Okogie seemed to be finding his way in the Wolves’ new system, but he’s since rediscovered himself in the Wolves’ last five games. Since Jan. 17, Okogie is averaging 11.4 points, shooting 53.8% from the field, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals. The second-year player not only recorded 17 points — one point shy of tying his season-high — against the Rockets on Saturday, but he also added a team-high three steals and played a large part in holding James Harden to 12 points, which tied his season-low. Plus, he had some pretty explosive dunks that brought fans to their feet in Target Center.

Aggressive Okogie is the best Okogie, and that’s the version we’ve seen the last few games.



Injury Report:

Wolves: Jake Layman (toe) is out.

Thunder: Steven Adams (ankle) is questionable. Terrance Ferguson (personal), Abdel Nader (ankle) and Andre Roberson (knee) are out.



Probable Starters:

Wolves: PG—Napier, SG—Okogie, SF—Wiggins, PF—Covington, C—Towns

Thunder: PG—Paul, SG—Dort, SF—Gilgeous-Alexander, PF—Gallinari, C—Noel