Wolves Take Huge Leap In Power Rankings

The Wolves are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning nine of their last 12 games. That’s been enough to put them above .500 for the first time this season after Wednesday night’s win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The national media is taking notice of what the Wolves have done.

Uproxx has bumped the Wolves from No. 15 to No. 11 in their Week 7 NBA Power Rankings.

The Wolves, who as of Dec. 6, sit in 10th place in the West, but just percentage points from the eight seed and a half game back from the seventh.

Minnesota heads out West for a four-game road trip after playing 10 of 12 games at home.

The Wolves travel to play the Blazers, Warriors, Kings and Suns.

Those teams rank 15th, third, 22nd and 29th in the power rankings, respectively.

