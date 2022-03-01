Wolves Take Down Cavs, 127-122

CLEVELAND — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer — on the same floor where he won the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend — with 11.8 seconds left and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived Cleveland's comeback for a 127-122 win over the Cavaliers on Monday night.

Towns' first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead. One of the league's best outside shooters, the 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-point contest, defeating seven guards.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 as Minnesota handed Cleveland its first home loss in nearly two months.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 21. Cleveland’s trying to scrape by without All-Star guard Darius Garland, who is sidelined with a bone bruise, along with guards Rajon Rondo (sprained toe) and Caris LeVert (sprained foot).

Brandon Goodwin had 17 points and 12 assists for the Cavs while starting in Garland’s spot.

Jaden McDaniels made a career-high five 3s and scored 17 points and Anthony Edwards added 17 for the Timberwolves, who opened the third quarter with a 26-7 run and built a 98-75 lead with 2:44 left in the third.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Cleveland.

The Cavs, who have had to persevere through major injuries all season, wouldn't quit.

Cleveland battled all the way back and tied it 122-all on Cedi Osman's 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left.

On Minnesota's next possession, Towns, who badly missed a 31-footer moments earlier, knocked down his go-ahead bucket from the top of the key.

Osman was way off with a 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds to go and Russell iced the win with two free throws.

Cleveland lost at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since Jan. 4, ending an eight-game win streak.