Wolves See Early Returns During In-Market Bubble

Just a few days into the group work phase of the In-Market Bubble, the Timberwolves are already seeing progress across their roster - the youngest group in the League.

While this week marks the return of 5-on-5 scrimmages for Minnesota, the team has had active participation in the form of individual workouts throughout their offseason, accelerating their growth in ‘Phase 2’ of the program. Now, whether it’s been on-court concepts, strength work, mental preparation, or team camaraderie, this first-of-its-kind offseason bubble environment has allowed the Wolves to focus on improvement both on and away from the court.

“We’ve had good early returns here this week with the program,” shared President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas.

Jarred Vanderbilt, who was traded to the Timberwolves in February, is one of the players that has stood out during the atypical offseason.

“He’s done well here, not only these two weeks, but since the individual platforms started. He’s got an urgency to him that’s pretty intriguing,” said Rosas.

Vanderbilt, in addition to the rest of the team’s In-Market roster, will face off in a formal scrimmage setting at Target Center on Sunday evening. Timberwolves.com and the team’s social media platforms will have highlights and content from the event, and throughout the In-Market program.