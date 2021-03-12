Wolves' Seattle Duo Makes It Rain In The Bayou

The second half of the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2020-21 season could not have started any worse. Down by as many as 16 points in the first quarter due to dismal shooting, the Wolves were headed for disaster in New Orleans

Enter Jaylen Nowell and Jaden McDaniels.

The Seattle-born, Univeristy of Washington-raised duo led a 72-point performance from the Minnesota bench to carry the Wolves past the Pelicans, 135-105. Both former Huskies finished with career-highs: the second-year guard Nowell poured in 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from three-point range, while the rookie McDaniels added 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 4-of-5 from deep to go with three blocks.

“We just said ‘Hey, get it up, get us into our stuff, and then just be yourself afterwards,’ and then he caught fire," Head Coach Chris Finch said of Nowell's role stepping into point duties in Jordan McLaughlin's absence. "Fun to watch.”

Of McDaniels, Finch was just as complimentary: “He’s fearless. He’s young, but he’s fearless. I love that. He’ll take on any challenge defensively. He’s not afraid to take the shot, the big shot."

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Nowell and McDaniels have known of each other most of their lives, though their time did not overlap at the University of Washington. To succeed together was a special moment for the Husky duo.

“I’m not surprised," McDaniels said of Nowell's career-high. "I’ve watched him shoot since fourth or fifth grade, so that’s the Jaylen I know."

For the elder Nowell, watching McDaniels blossom has felt familial, given their time growing up in the Seattle basketball scene.

"I knew him and his brother since I started playing Rotary, so that had to be like second or third grade. I've known him for a while, and to see that progress -- to see where he's at... It's literally like watching a little brother come up and make it to the league, and at that, succeed in this league."

The Huskies-turned-Wolves' perfomances Thursday night gained a few fans from down south as well.

"I loved it," Atlanta native Anthony Edwards told media following the win. "They're both from Washington, they both know each other. I'm pretty sure they're probably talking to each other right now, happy as they can be. To see them get an opportunity and make the most of it -- for me, watching -- I can imagine how it feels.

"They're making the most of it and showing they belong."