Wolves Register Another Impressive Comeback Over Utah
Notes from Monday's win over Utah...
- D’Angelo Russell led the way for the Timberwolves tonight, including scoring the game-winning layup with 4.2 seconds remaining. Russell finished with a game-high 27 points, on 10-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-12 from deep and a game-high 12 assists, good for his 18th career 20+ point/10+ assist game (second of the season). Of his 27 points, 15 of them came in the in the second quarter alone, as he tallied a season-high-tying six three-pointers, the fifth time in his career hitting 6+ treys in the first half.
- Russell's six threes in the first half tied the Timberwolves franchise record for most threes in a half and is approaching the franchise for three-pointers in a game of 8 (Stephon Marbury at Seattle, 12/23/97; Kevin Love at San Antonio, 12/13/13).
- Russell’s 27 points and 12 assists make him the third Timberwolves reserve player to have a 20+ point/10+ assists game, joining J.J. Barea (2012) and Mo Williams (2015). Of the three instances in Timberwolves history, Russell scored the most points in a 20+ point/10+ assist performance off the bench.
- Karl-Anthony Towns registered 21 points, including 13 points in third quarter, on 7-of-13 shooting and 11 rebounds, marking his 23rd 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (202nd career). Since entering the league in 2015-16, no other player in the NBA has more 20+ point/10+ rebound games (Giannis Antetokounmpo, 194)
- With his one triple tonight, Towns has now connected on at least one three-pointer in 75 straight games, extending the longest streak by a Timberwolves player in franchise history.
- In 34:27 minutes of play, Jaden McDaniels grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and added six points.
Team Notes
- Trailing by 18 points with 11:29 in the second quarter, the Timberwolves came back to win for the sixth time this season when trailing 15+ points (all since the All-Star Break). Minnesota’s six wins this season, after trailing by at least 15 points, are the most in one season for the Timberwolves since 1997-98 (when play-by-play began being tracked). Minnesota had five such wins in 2007-08 and 2018-19. It’s the second-most in the league this season: Portland (7), Minnesota (6), New York (5).
- Per Elias Sports, tonight's 15+ point comeback marked the first time since 1997-98 that the Timberwolves have had consecutive 15+ point comebacks against the same team. The last time Minnesota won consecutive games in which it trailed by 15+ points in each was Dec. 3 & 5, 2018 (against Houston and Charlotte).
- With tonight’s victory against the Jazz, Minnesota sweeps the season-series with Utah (3-0) for the first time in franchise history.
- Minnesota’s defense held the Jazz to 38.9% (37-of-95) from the field, the fifth sub-.400 performance by an opponent this season (second time against the Jazz).
- Led by Russell’s 27 points, the Timberwolves reserves outscored Utah’s bench 54-37, marking the 17th game of the season tallying 50+ points off the bench. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA in bench scoring (40.8 ppg).
- Minnesota tallied 16 triples tonight, their 21st game of the season with 15+ made threes.
