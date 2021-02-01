Shorthanded Wolves Push Past Cavs

via AP Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and rookie Anthony Edwards finished with 23 in his second straight start as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 on Sunday night.

D’Angelo Russell added 19 points for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 17 games.

The Timberwolves used their 3-point shooting to overcome a dominant game inside by Andre Drummond and Cleveland. The Wolves connected on a season-high 16 3s, converting 40% from beyond the arc.



Let's do it again tomorrow. #RaisedByWolves Malik - 23 pts. / 2 ast. / 3 reb.

Ant - 23 pts. / 4 ast. / 5 reb.

DLo - 19 pts. / 5 ast. / 1 reb. pic.twitter.com/qPcaaOIPXj — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 1, 2021

Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds — his third 20-20 game of the year — and the Cavaliers scored a season-high 72 points in the paint. Collin Sexton added 16 points as Cleveland lost for the fourth time in five games.

With Karl-Anthony Towns and backup center Naz Reid out due to COVID-19 and a wrist injury, respectively, the Wolves had no match for Drummond inside.

Going to the big man early allowed Cleveland to build a double-digit advantage as Drummond bullied his way to the rim against Minnesota’s smaller defenders. Drummond had 10 points and six rebounds in the first quarter, while the Cavaliers shot 70% from the field in the quarter.

The Wolves closed the gap to 61-55 at halftime on a pair of 3s by Russell and Beasley, and then took control early in the third. The tantalizing scoring ability of Edwards, the No. 1 pick, was on display with 11 points in the third.

Edwards was aggressive, getting to the rim with a variety of spin moves and driving layups. He also shot 4 of 7 from long range.

Russell hit a 3 to put Minnesota ahead 95-90 and walked to the bench with both arms raised following a Cleveland timeout. Cavaliers forwards Larry Nance and Cedi Osman stood near where Russell shot, arguing about defensive coverages.