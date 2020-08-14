Wolves Purify Themselves In The Waters Of Lake Minnetonka

As Prince eloquently put in the 1984 film masterpiece:

"You have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka."

On Thursday afternoon, Timberwolves players Josh Okogie, Juancho Hernangomez, Naz Reid, and Jake Layman heeded The Purple One's advice, spending time on a pontoon at the lake west of the Twin Cities. Enjoy the players' social posts below.