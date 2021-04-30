Getty Images
Wolves Now Have The NBA's Longest Current Winning Streak
- Anthony Edwards finished the night with 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, five rebounds and three assists, marking his 14th 25+ point game of the season, leading all NBA rookies (no rookie has more than five such games). Edwards tallied 18 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, tying a season-high for points in a quarter.
- Edwards finishes the month of April averaging 21.6 points on 43.7 percent shooting, including connecting on 44 three-pointers, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The 44 three-pointers are the most by a rookie in NBA in a single month, passing Landry Shamet who made 43 in March of 2019.
- With 22 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 24th 20+ point/10+rebound game of the season (203rd career). Towns added seven assists tonight, notching his 12th 20+ point/10+ rebound/5+ assist game of the season (47th career).
- Ricky Rubio notched his fourth 20+ point game of the season, tallying a season-high 26 points, including 10 points in the third quarter, on 7-of-13 shooting, including a season-high-tying 5-of-7 from deep. Tonight was the sixth time in Rubio’s career connecting on 5+ triples and was one off of his career-high of six three-pointers, set on Jan. 30, 2017 vs. Orlando.
- Rubio added six rebound, six assists and two steals, notching his eighth career game with 20+ points/5+ assists/5+rebounds/2+ steals and became the 10th Timberwolves player to record such stat line in eight games or more.
Team Notes
- With tonight’s win over Golden State, the Timberwolves have four straight games, the team’s first four-game winning streak since Nov. 23-28, 2018. The four-game winning streak ties the Brooklyn Nets for the longest active streak in the NBA.
- Tonight’s win also marked the 1,000th win in Wolves franchise history.
- Minnesota hauled down a season-high 57 rebounds, outrebounding the Warriors 57-34. Tonight was the 46th time in team history snagging 57+ rebounds in a game.
- The Timberwolves connected on season-high 20 three-pointers tonight, the fourth time in franchise history making 20+ made threes.
- Led by D’Angelo Russell’s eight assists and Towns’ seven, Minnesota dished out 31 assists, their 11th game with 30+ assists.
Upcoming Games
NEXT UP: