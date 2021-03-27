Getty Images
Wolves Mount Historic Comeback Over Rockets
Notes from Friday's win...
- Down 16 points with 7:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves used a 22-0 run to end the game, winning 107-101. The 22 consecutive points are the most consecutive points scored in a game in franchise history. The previous record was 21 points (vs. Seattle, 3rd & 4th quarters on Jan. 31, 1990).
- One other team in the NBA since 1997-98 has scored the last 22+ points in a game (Los Angeles Clippers (last 22 points) on Nov. 29, 2009 vs. Memphis).
- Minnesota was down by 19 points (91-72) with 1:50 left in tonight’s game. Tonight’s comeback represents the largest comeback since coming back from 19 points against the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 29, 2019 (131-130 OT win).
- The Timberwolves outscored Houston in the paint, 54-32, marking their 24th game this season with at least 50+ paint points.
- Minnesota connected on 10 shots from beyond the arc, their 37th game of the season connecting on 10+ threes.
- The Timberwolves bench outscored Houston’s reserves 45-21, the 19th time the Wolves bench has scored 45+ points in a game.
Player Notes
- Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter while adding a season-high 16 rebounds and 8 assists on the night, marking his 12th 20+ point/10+ rebound game of the season (191st career).
- With his fifth rebound of the night, Towns passed Kevin Love (4453) for second place on the Timberwolves all-time leaderboard.
- After connecting on his first three-point attempt of the game, Towns extended his franchise-high streak of games with at least one three pointer made to 60 games. He finished the game 4-of-9 from deep, his fifth game of the season with 4+ triples.
- In 28:18 of action off the bench, Juancho Hernangómez finished with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and a season-high nine rebounds.
