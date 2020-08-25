Wolves Making Most Of Minnesota Summer

This weekend, several members of the Timberwolves roster convened to explore what a Minnesota summer has to offer.

For Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, that meant golfing. For Jarred Vanderbilt, Jarrett Culver, Jordan McLaughlin, and Jake Layman, that meant fishing.

If McLaughlin’s Twitter was any indication, the squad is certainly enjoying their time in the Twin Cities.

“Loving the Minny summer,” shared McLaughlin.

Take a look at the players’ recap via social media below.