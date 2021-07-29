Wolves & Lynx Support Federated Challenge

In its 17th annual occurrence, the Federated Challenge raised a record-breaking $3.3 million dollars for Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).

Hosted as a yearly gala and golf event by Federated Insurance, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx have been proud longtime partners of Federated Insurance, BBBS, and the Federated Challenge.

This week, a large contingent of Timberwolves and Lynx staff attended the events, supporting the Federated Challenge with $179,035.

One hundred percent of the funds raised during the events will benefit BBBS.