Wolves Lose In Sacramento, Snap Five Game Win Streak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-119 on Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings win in their first game since making a six-player trade with Indiana.

Sabonis, part of the deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, celebrated his first game with his new team with a double-double that helped end the Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak.

After getting hit in the face in the third quarter, Sabonis returned and scored Sacramento’s first four points of the fourth. Then he made two free throws as part of a 14-2 run that put the Kings ahead 126-117.

Fox, playing in his second game after missing nearly three weeks with an ankle injury, had six points during the surge, including a pair of fast-break layups when he outraced Minnesota’s defense the length of the court.

D’Angelo Russell had 29 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 26.

One night after losing to Minnesota by 20, the new-look Kings got off to a sluggish start and trailed by 13 in the first quarter before finding their rhythm. After Barnes and Davion Mitchell made back-to-back 3-pointers, Sabonis followed up his own miss to put the Kings ahead 51-48.

Fox added a 3 before halftime that extended Sacramento’s lead to 71-64.