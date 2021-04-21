Getty Images
Wolves Light It Up From Three In Win At Sacramento
Notes from Tuesday's win in Sacramento...
- In 24:52 minutes off the bench, D’Angelo Russell tallied a game-high-tying 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting including 6-of-8 from deep. This accounts for his second game this season (28th career, third in Minnesota) connecting on 6+ threes and he becomes the 10th Timberwolves player to have at least three games with 6+ triples made. He joins James Robinson, Eddie Griffin, Rashad McCants, Jaylen Nowell, Anthony Peeler and Antoine Walker as the only players to connect on 6+ treys off the bench.
- Russell becomes the 16th Timberwolves player to score at least 28 points off the bench, joining Malik Beasley (31, Feb. 17 vs Indiana) and Jaylen Nowell (28, Mar. 11 at New Orleans) in doing so this season.
- Anthony Edwards finished with a game-high-tying 28 points, his 27th 20+ point game of the season. He added four rebounds, three assists, a season-high-tying three steals and one block, accounting for his eighth game of the season with 3+ steals.
- Edwards connected on 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, his sixth game this season with 5+ three-pointers, becoming the 11th rookie in NBA history to have at least six games connecting on five or more triples. Saddiq Bey (2021), Stephen Curry (2010) and Allen Iverson (1997) hold the record for the most such games with nine.
- Karl-Anthony Towns registered his 27th double-double of the season with 26 points, a season-high 18 rebounds, including a season-high seven offensive boards, five assists and four blocks. He now has 55 career games with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds, the second most games in Timberwolves history behind Kevin Garnett (84). Tonight additionally marked the 200th 20+ point/10+ rebound game of his career.
- With four three-pointers on the night, Towns extended his streak of games with at least one three-pointer to 72 straight games, the longest streak by a Timberwolves player in franchise history.
- In 30:07 minutes of action, Ricky Rubio dished out 11 assists, marking his 10th game this season with 10+ dimes. His 11 assists led to 28 points for Minnesota, including five 2FGM and six 3FGM.
- Jaden McDaniels finished the game with 13 points and six rebounds, marking his 14th double-digit scoring performance of the season.
Team Notes
- Minnesota registered 74 points in the first half of tonight’s game, which ties the fourth-most points the team has scored in a first half in team history. This accounts for the second time this season (28th time in franchise history) they have scored 70+ points in the first half of a game.
- Edwards (28), Russell (28) and Towns (26) all scored 25+ points tonight, marking the 16th time three Wolves have scored 25+ points in the same game, second this season (Jan. 13 vs. Memphis: Beasley 28, Russell 25, Towns 25).
- Led by Rubio’s 11 assists, Minnesota dished out 34 total assists, the third-most team assists this season. Minnesota has now dished out 30+ assists in nine games this season.
- The Timberwolves connected on 18 shots from deep, marking their fourth game with 18+ threes. They have now connected on double-digit threes on 51 occasions this season. The team’s nine first quarter three-pointers tied the franchise record for most threes in a quarter (9, vs. Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 8, 2020).
- Led by Russell’s 28 points, the Timberwolves’ reserves scored 51 points, the 15th time this season scoring 50+ points off the bench.
Minnesota outscored Sacramento in the fourth quarter 35-17. Since the All-Star Break, Minnesota is ranked first in the league in net rating (15.4) and 10th in the league in defensive rating (108.6) in the fourth quarter. Tonight was the second time in three games (18 points vs. Miami on Apr. 16) that the Timberwolves have held their opponent to under 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Minnesota outscored Sacramento 60-46 in the paint, the eighth time this season scoring 60+ paint points.
