Wolves Light It Up From Three In Win At Sacramento

Notes from Tuesday's win in Sacramento...

Minnesota registered 74 points in the first half of tonight’s game, which ties the fourth-most points the team has scored in a first half in team history. This accounts for the second time this season (28th time in franchise history) they have scored 70+ points in the first half of a game.

Edwards (28), Russell (28) and Towns (26) all scored 25+ points tonight, marking the 16th time three Wolves have scored 25+ points in the same game, second this season (Jan. 13 vs. Memphis: Beasley 28, Russell 25, Towns 25).

Led by Rubio’s 11 assists, Minnesota dished out 34 total assists, the third-most team assists this season. Minnesota has now dished out 30+ assists in nine games this season.

The Timberwolves connected on 18 shots from deep, marking their fourth game with 18+ threes. They have now connected on double-digit threes on 51 occasions this season. The team’s nine first quarter three-pointers tied the franchise record for most threes in a quarter (9, vs. Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 8, 2020).

Minnesota outscored Sacramento 60-46 in the paint, the eighth time this season scoring 60+ paint points.

Led by Russell’s 28 points, the Timberwolves’ reserves scored 51 points, the 15th time this season scoring 50+ points off the bench.

Minnesota outscored Sacramento in the fourth quarter 35-17. Since the All-Star Break, Minnesota is ranked first in the league in net rating (15.4) and 10th in the league in defensive rating (108.6) in the fourth quarter. Tonight was the second time in three games (18 points vs. Miami on Apr. 16) that the Timberwolves have held their opponent to under 18 points in the fourth quarter.