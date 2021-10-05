Wolves Impress In Preseason Opener

TIMBERWOLVES 117, PELICANS 114

D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points as Minnesota held on at home. Karl-Anthony Towns added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Anthony Edwards, last season’s runner-up for Rookie of the Year, chipped in 10 points.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 points and rookie Trey Murphy III made six 3-points and added 21.

Brandon Ingram had 14 for the Pelicans, who are without Zion Williamson as he recovers from a broken bone in his foot.