Wolves Have Important Upcoming Stretch

Mitchell HansenWeb Editorial AssociateTwitter

On Thursday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, the Minnesota Timberwolves came back to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101 to wrap up a three-game road trip.

The Wolves will return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in what will begin an important home stretch in Minnesota’s season.

There will be many opportunities to go to Target Center to watch the Wolves in the next month. Sunday will be the first of 10 home games in the next 14 contests that the Wolves will play in front of their home crowd. Highlighting that span is a six-game homestand from Feb. 4 to Feb. 14.

This season, Minnesota has seen most of its success come at home versus on the road, which is one of the reasons why the upcoming schedule is important. The Wolves are 9-13 overall in Minneapolis and 6-17 overall on the road.

Another thing that is key about the upcoming schedule for Minnesota is that it will feature a handful of Western Conference opponents in the mix for the No. 8 seed and the final playoff spot.

The Wolves are still right in the thick of things, sitting in 12th place in the West. Minnesota is three games back of Denver for the No. 8 seed, 2.5 games behind Portland at No. 9 and two games behind New Orleans and Sacramento for the 10th seed.

Minnesota has been playing well as of late. The Wolves, who are winners of four of their last six games and are 9-9 in the last 18 games, have recently earned wins over the likes of the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Clippers.