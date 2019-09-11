Wolves Have 4 Players On SI's Top-100 List

The fine folks over at Sports Illustrated have put together a list of the top-100 players heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

What exactly does this list mean? Not really a whole lot. But it’s early September and gosh darn it, we want basketball and we want it now! And if we can't have basketball, we'll take basketball content.

The Wolves have four players appearing on the list.

Andrew Wiggins came in at No. 100, Jeff Teague is No. 87, Robert Covington is No. 64 and Karl-Anthony Towns is No. 13.

Towns is sandwiched between Rudy Gobert at No. 14 and Russell Westbrook at No. 12 on the list. Other notable players Towns is ahead of on the list include Kyrie Irving (15), Draymond Green (17), Kemba Walker (20), Bradley Beal (22) and Ben Simmons (23).

It’s good to see Towns get some national love, something that he should get more of. The guy is 23 years old and is the best offensive center in the NBA. He’s coming off a season in which he averaged 24.4 points and career-highs of 12.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He shot 51.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line on 4.6 attempts per game.

You can view the full rankings here.