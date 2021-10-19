Timberwolves Finalize 2021-22 Opening Night Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has finalized its Opening Night roster at 16 players.

A printable version of the 2021-22 Timberwolves Opening Night Roster can be found here.

Minnesota will open the 2021-22 regular season tomorrow night at Target Center against the Houston Rockets. Tip is set for 7 p.m. and fans can watch on Bally Sports North and listen on WCCO Radio. For more information on the 2021-22 season, fans can visit here.