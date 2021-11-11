Wolves Fall to Warriors, 123-110

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss.

Wiggins made his initial 10 shots, scored 22 of his points on 9-for-9 shooting in the first half and delivered an emphatic one-handed dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns after driving the baseline.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points to go with six assists coming off a 50-point masterpiece Monday night against Atlanta. Jordan Poole had 14 points and five rebounds to help Golden State push its NBA-leading record to 10-1.

Kevon Looney added season-bests of 11 points and 16 rebound, delivering on both ends on a night Draymond Green exited with a bruised right thigh.

Edwards’ 3-pointer with 5:59 left pulled the Timberwolves to 105-98, and longtime Warriors nemesis Patrick Beverley made it 105-100 before Looney’s dunk with 4:04 remaining.

Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell had 18 points and seven assists against his former team.