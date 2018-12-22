Wolves Fall In San Antonio To Start Road Trip

Friday night’s game was a night to forget for the Wolves in San Antonio against the Spurs.

The Wolves fell 124-98 to the Spurs, dropping six of their last seven games. Of course, the Wolves were without Jeff Teague (ankle) for the game and Derrick Rose didn’t play in the second half, also due to an ankle injury.

Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 15 points and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 13 points and six rebounds. Robert Covington finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyus Jones rounded things out with 10 points.

It was a team effort from the Spurs. Seven players hit double digits, led by Bryn Forbes’ 22 points and seven assists. Marco Belineli added 17 points and six rebounds. Davis Bertans had 15 points and five rebounds, while Rudy Gay had 14 points and five board. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and six rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge rounded things out with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Spurs improve to 18-15, seventh in the West. The Wolves fall to 14-18, 14th in the West.

The Wolves are back at it on Sunday against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.