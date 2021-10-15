Wolves Fall In Preseason Finale

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Harris scored 23 points, shooting 7 for 10 from 3-point range, and Kevin Durant added 19 points and Brooklyn beat Minnesota as the teams closed preseason.

The Nets was 15 for 36 from 3-point range. Lamarcus Aldridge scored 16 points for Brooklyn, Nicolas Claxton 11 and Paul Milsap 10.

Jake Layman’s dunk brought Minnesota to 103-101 with 1:14 left. Cam Thomas made all four of his free throws to clinch it.

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 for the Timberwolves.