Wolves Fall To Hot Shooting Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry rediscovered his 3-point touch after a rough shooting stretch and scored 29 points, Klay Thompson added 23 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115 on Thursday night.

First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and five rebounds against his former team in Golden State’s 11th straight home win over the Wolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed 97-81 going into the fourth before beginning the final period on a 10-0 run to get back in it. Anthony Edwards added 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Curry shot 6 for 10 from long range — 10 of 20 overall — after going 3 for 23 on 3s his previous two games. He also contributed eight rebounds and six assists. The reigning scoring champion and career 3-point leader sat out a 119-99 loss at Minnesota on Jan. 16.

It was only a matter of time for Curry to get hot again, as he was motivated by his recent slump: 37 for 127 from deep this month before Thursday.

Wiggins knocked down a key 3 with 5:56 remaining. He dominated the last time the Wolves visited Chase Center, scoring 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting in a 123-110 win on Nov. 10.

The Warriors began the game with consecutive turnovers and fell behind 8-0 in a hurry before Otto Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer at the 10:10 mark.

D’Angelo Russell sustained a bruised left shin in the third quarter and didn’t return for Minnesota, which had won two in a row and four of five.