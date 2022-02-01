Wolves Face Nuggets In Biggest Test Of Season

32 games remain in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021-22 regular season campaign, but to date, none are bigger than Tuesday’s showdown versus a divisional rival in the Denver Nuggets.

Riding a four-game winning streak at Target Center, the Wolves look to close the gap in the Western Conference Playoff race versus Denver, who has reeled off five consecutive wins overall.

The teams have split the season series to date, but the intense nature of these head-to-head meetings spans far beyond this year.

Dating back to 2017-18, which culminated in a Playoff-deciding Game 82 between the teams, the divisional foes have played in eight games that have been decided by two possessions or less. In the 17 times the teams have met since 2017-18, the average margin of victory has been just seven points.

Add in two of the Association’s most-skilled big men in Karl-Anthony Towns and Nikola Jokic and Wolves-Nuggets is scheduled can’t-miss basketball.

Towns tallied 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting in their last meeting while Jokic finished with a 27-point, 11-assist, and 10-rebound triple-double.

The Wolves snapped a lengthy skid against Denver with the win, but more importantly, tied the season series, which leads to Tuesday’s matchup.

With a win, the Timberwolves can close the gap to the Nuggets’ Playoff positioning to 2.5 games with a final matchup slated for April 1 in Denver.

With a loss, the Wolves would fall to 1-2 in the season series and 4.5 games back of Denver overall in the Western Conference.

Tuesday marks Minnesota’s biggest test yet.

Limited tickets to Tuesday’s matchup remain at Target Center and are available for purchase here.