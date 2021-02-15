Wolves Escape Raptors, 116-112

Six players scored in double figures as the Minnesota Timberwolves earned an impressive 116-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Despite trailing 58-54 at the halftime break, the Timberwolves poured in 37 points during the third quarter thanks to 11 assists on the team’s 15 buckets.

Minnesota’s halftime deficit turned into an eight-point advantage heading into the final frame of regulation, with the Wolves holding Toronto to 9-of-26 from the floor in the third period while shooting 15-of-20 themselves.

The Raptors stormed back to tie the game five minutes into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota staved off the comeback attempt with clutch play across the roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 20 points each while Anthony Edwards and Ricky Rubio combined for 34 in the scoring column.



Beautiful basketball. #RaisedByWolves Malik - 20 pts. / 3 reb. / 6 ast.

KAT - 20 pts. / 11 reb. / 3 ast.

Ant - 18 pts. / 7 reb. / 3 ast.

Ricky - 16 pts. / 5 ast.@StarTribune pic.twitter.com/cr5QjCXdNy — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 15, 2021

Next, Minnesota will return to Target Center for a three-game homestand, beginning with Tuesday’s meeting versus the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.