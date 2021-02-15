Wolves Escape Raptors, 116-112
Six players scored in double figures as the Minnesota Timberwolves earned an impressive 116-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Despite trailing 58-54 at the halftime break, the Timberwolves poured in 37 points during the third quarter thanks to 11 assists on the team’s 15 buckets.
Minnesota’s halftime deficit turned into an eight-point advantage heading into the final frame of regulation, with the Wolves holding Toronto to 9-of-26 from the floor in the third period while shooting 15-of-20 themselves.
THAT'S NASTY, ANT pic.twitter.com/YeKKwoZPAu
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 15, 2021
The Raptors stormed back to tie the game five minutes into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota staved off the comeback attempt with clutch play across the roster.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley led the Wolves with 20 points each while Anthony Edwards and Ricky Rubio combined for 34 in the scoring column.
Beautiful basketball. #RaisedByWolves
Malik - 20 pts. / 3 reb. / 6 ast.
KAT - 20 pts. / 11 reb. / 3 ast.
Ant - 18 pts. / 7 reb. / 3 ast.
Ricky - 16 pts. / 5 ast.@StarTribune pic.twitter.com/cr5QjCXdNy
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 15, 2021
Next, Minnesota will return to Target Center for a three-game homestand, beginning with Tuesday’s meeting versus the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers.