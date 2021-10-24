Wolves Defense Stifles Pelicans, 96-89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 15 of his 25 points for Minnesota in the first quarter, before fouling out in frustration and being forced to watch the Timberwolves hang on for a victory over the Pelicans.

Anthony Edwards had 14 of his 19 points in the first half for the undefeated Timberwolves, who leaned on their defense and forced a franchise-record-tying 30 turnovers by the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points — with seven turnovers — and center Jonas Valanciunas had best game with his new team with 20 points and 17 rebounds. The Zion Williamson-less and winless Pelicans shot just 9 for 40 from 3-point range. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was 2 for 13 from deep and 6 for 24 overall, grabbing 14 rebounds to go with 14 points.